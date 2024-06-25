FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Empowering Women To Improve Their Inner Health



Dr. Anne Dunev, naturopathic practitioner and certified homeopath, empowered women at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in June with a presentation on the “body-mind connection” and how to overcome negative emotions using the best-selling book Dianetics.

Bridge Publications Inc. booth at the Ultimate Women’s Expo

Dr. Dunev has a particular passion for helping patients from the inside out, and after 33 years in practice, she emphasizes that the mind is the key to reaching one’s optimal state of health. Imparting this perspective, she was a guest speaker at the Ultimate Women’s Expo where she shared techniques with women looking to unburden themselves of doubts and insecurities that hold them back from unleashing their full potential.

“After so many years, I finally understood where my self doubts came from and why certain things in life mysteriously triggered me. With the techniques in Dianetics, I was able to remove the negative aspect of past emotions—for good. I always knew that one’s outer self mirrors one’s inner health and for the first time I had a way to improve that inner health naturally,” says Dunev.

As a naturopath, Dr. Dunev is constantly assessing her patients’ current state and guiding them towards more optimum health. “Unfortunately, in today’s society, it is all too common for individuals to be prescribed psychotropic drugs at the first mention of physical or mental illness, without ever getting to the root problem,” she says. A National Center for Health Statistics Data Brief (No. 419) noted that mental health treatment of any kind in a 12-month tracking period was 57 percent higher for women than men and that women were nearly twice as likely as men to have taken medication for their mental health. Such findings can indicate the need for more cautious and holistic approaches to mental health treatment to ensure that underlying issues are properly addressed rather than immediately resorting to medications that can be harmful.

In collaboration with Bridge Publications, the publisher of Dianetics by L. Ron Hubbard, Dunev encouraged women to get free emotion checks at the Ultimate Women’s Expo. After receiving her check, one woman remarked, “I typically keep to myself and often avoid socializing, but I’m incredibly grateful I stepped out today to the Women’s Expo and discovered Dianetics.”

Dr. Dunev says she is proud of assisting hundreds of women at the expo to learn more about their inner emotions. “These days, we all need as much help as we can get. To me, there is nothing better than helping women help themselves.”

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time best-selling book on the human mind. It is translated into 50 languages with more than 22 million copies sold worldwide. Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com, www.dianetics.org and www.dianetics.tv