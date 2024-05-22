Upholding Commerce’s Reputation as a Model City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

City of Commerce, known as the Model City, is home to many diverse businesses. An industrial community, some areas tend to accumulate trash left over from businesses’ disposing of waste.

Observing debris along the on-ramps leading to the I-710 Freeway, the mayor of commerce, Mr. Hugo Argumedo, decided to do something about it. He partnered with Bridge Publications, the all-digital in-house printing facility for author L. Ron Hubbard’s nonfiction works, and together they organized a cleanup of the Northbound I-710 Washington Blvd on-ramp. The City of Commerce and Caltrans arranged the tools, safety equipment and trucks.

Volunteers spent the sunny spring afternoon shoveling, picking up and hauling away all the trash from the site. The team collected and disposed of 58 bags of waste, tree branches—even a discarded car bumper.

Joining the mayor and Bridge Publications staff were volunteers from:

Youth from the Explorer Program of the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department

The Evening Commerce Lions Club

El Sabor del Michoacán

Golden State Connections

Bridge Publications would like to express its gratitude to Sgt. Ibarra and his colleague from the East L.A. Sheriff's Department for keeping everyone safe and thanks all involved for their contribution to keeping Commerce, the Model City, clean.

One of the books published by Bridge is The Way to Happiness, a common-sense moral code that can be used by people of all cultures and creeds to map the way to a happier and better way of life. Precept 12 of the book inspires Bridge volunteers who take part in this and other cleanups: Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.

Bridge Publications plans more events to help improve Commerce and the surrounding communities and encourages those wishing to volunteer to help in community outreach events to contact Lucia Winther at (323) 888-6200 or email lwinther@bridgepub.com.

Established in 1981, Bridge Publications’ award-winning state-of-the-art facility publishes the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard for the Americas, Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania.