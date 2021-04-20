FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For Scientologist Peter Vajda, Restore Our Earth, Earth Day’s Theme for 2021, Is a Way of Life

Scientology Network’s “Meet a Scientologist” celebrates the work of agricultural engineer Peter Vajda whose innovative company restores life to barren farmland.



“Restore Our Earth” is the theme of this year’s Earth Day, celebrated internationally this week. This theme focuses attention on regenerating the world’s ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking.

This year’s theme is also the passion and way of life of agricultural engineer Peter Vajda. “With the population growing and productive farmland decreasing, this is a race to save future generations,” he says in an episode of Meet a Scientologist that can be viewed on the Scientology Network.

“Our soils are in horrendous shape, worldwide, not just in the U.S.,” says Kathleen Rogers, president and CEO of Earthday.org. “We’re looking at global, catastrophic misuse of our soils.”

Agriculture depends on friendly bacteria. Without these microscopic organisms, crops can’t grow. Each year, we lose 75 billion tons of fertile soil, says Vajda, who points out that at this rate we will run out of fertile soil in another 60 years.

His company, Phylazonit, organically grows good bacteria to restore the soil so it can support life again.

Learn how the innovative work of this ardent environmentalist is reversing this crisis in his native Hungary and across the globe.

