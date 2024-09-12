FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friendship Day at the Church of Scientology Seattle Promotes Sustainability



Green & Clean: It’s what Seattle is known for, and volunteers from the Church of Scientology are proud to contribute to the movement

Volunteers with the Seattle chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Church of Scientology celebrated this year’s International Day of Friendship with a community open house. They showcased Seattle programs and resources that bring neighbors together to enhance the beauty and sustainability of the community.

Featured guest speaker Laura Jenkins, Community Outreach Coordinator with the City of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, sparked enthusiasm among those attending with her dynamic presentation about the city’s many environmental programs and volunteer opportunities.

Certificate of appreciation for the volunteers of the Church of Scientology from the City of Seattle Adopt-a-Street program

Jenny Frankl, Program Manager for the Adopt-a-Street program, acknowledged the Church of Scientology and its volunteers for 32 years of dedicated service with the program.



In addition to beautification projects and street and park cleanups, these volunteers promote common-sense values that encourage sustainability by distributing The Way to Happiness. The book helps individuals strengthen their moral compass and make better choices in life.



The first moral code based wholly on common sense, The Way to Happiness, written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, was originally published in 1981. Its purpose is to help arrest society’s moral decline and restore integrity and trust.

“The Church of Scientology and its volunteers are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness,” said Rev. Ann Pearce, director of public affairs for the local church.

She encouraged those attending the open house to avail themselves of the booklet and a free online course in its precepts, available through the Way to Happiness Foundation website.

The Scientology Network features brief films on humanitarians of diverse cultures and creeds who use The Way to Happiness to lower crime rates, bring calm and help individuals overcome barriers to their own happiness and the happiness of others. The award-winning series Voices for Humanity is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Church of Scientology Seattle is an Ideal Scientology Church, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2010. The Church is configured to serve its parishioners in their ascent to spiritual freedom and to serve as a resource for the entire community.

