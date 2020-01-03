FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fun for the Entire Community at the New Year’s Festival at the Church of Scientology

New Year’s Day Community Market brought diverse East Hollywood communities together with activities for all ages—a perfect way to kick off the year.

The East Hollywood community market was filled with activities, great food and fun. The January 1st festival was a wonderful way for East Hollywood families to get together and start off the new year right.

East Hollywood Community Market at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

Created by a coalition of community partners, it all took place on L Ron Hubbard Way, where local artisans displayed their wares all along the red brick street. Kids playing in the Frozen-themed bouncy house or twirled around the ice-skating rink. The upbeat music from the Happiness Jazz Band made it clear how the group earned its name, and people lined up at the gourmet food trucks for a taste of their tantalizing specialties.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles wanted to provide a space in East Hollywood where people could get to know their neighbors and enjoy themselves among friends old and new. So, they arranged with LA City Council to close L. Ron Hubbard Way January 1st for a New Year’s Day Market.

“East Hollywood is such a diverse neighborhood,” says Susanna Johansson, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology. “As a member of the board of the East Hollywood Business Improvement District, I know that having a place for the whole community to get together is something families really want. That’s why we are delighted to host this outdoor market. Our Church is always eager to support community efforts to increase interaction and improve the quality of life.”

The Church plans to continue hosting community activities on L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood, two blocks west of Vermont and Sunset. The next planned event is the sixth annual Disaster Preparedness Fair on March 1st. Everyone is invited to attend.

To learn more about the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network.