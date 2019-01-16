FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

German Scientologists Bring Good Sense to the Fight Against Drugs

Taking effective action to counter drug abuse and addiction

Germany has the dubious distinction of dominating Europen rankings on drug use, according to a wastewater analysis study of 56 European cities in 19 countries. Released by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drugs Addiction (EMCDDA), the study found five German cities among the top 10 for amphetamine use. Another four cities are in the top 10 for methamphetamine use, which, according to the police, is smuggled into German border towns from the Czech Republic where the drug is “cooked.”

The study also found that levels of cocaine and ecstasy in wastewater rise sharply over the weekend in most cities, while amphetamine use appears to steady throughout the week.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Munich take action by setting up drug information booths and putting accurate data into the hands of residents. They support local chapters of Foundation for a Drug-Free World and use its drug education literature and audiovisual properties to counter drug abuse.

Drug-Free World volunteers are committed to helping their communities counter the drug abuse epidemic.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation, making it possible to provide these materials free of charge to community leaders, groups and educators for their use in dealing with this vital subject.