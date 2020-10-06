FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Getting Los Angeles Reopened Depends on All of Us

As L.A. County continues to relax restrictions, Scientology Volunteer Ministers urge fellow Angelenos to keep in the protocols that have gotten us this far.

This week, there have been fewer coronavirus-related hospitalizations on a daily basis in Los Angeles County than at any time in the past six months. And there was no surge after the Labor Day weekend. “That’s in part because people took actions to make sure we didn’t see that surge,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer when she made that announcement.

Since May, Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been promoting prevention in Los Angeles County neighborhoods.

Volunteer Ministers from Churches of Scientology of Greater Los Angeles urge neighbors and friends to continue applying the protocols that have gotten us this far. They invite everyone to visit the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center to back up the progress we’ve made as a county and keep it moving forward.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology International published three educational booklets in 21 languages: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

The booklets can be read online or downloaded. Shops and businesses are invited to download, print and post signs as a reminder for patrons and clients on the importance of social distancing, handwashing, limiting personal contact and using hand sanitizer.

“Our recovery journey depends on the decisions we each make every day about how to avoid transmitting the virus,” said Dr. Ferrer this weekend as the county prepared to open new segments of the economy.



______________

Best know from their response in times of natural and manmade disasters, with the pandemic, Volunteer Ministers began promoting prevention to help ensure the health and safety of their communities. Since May, Volunteer Ministers have distributed 5 million copies of these educational booklets in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

