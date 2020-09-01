FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Athens Contribute to Country’s Campaign Against COVID-19

As a second wave of coronavirus sweeps through Europe, Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Athens promote prevention as the key to a quick resurgence.

As predicted, most countries in Europe are experiencing new cases of COVID-19. But Greece, which had fewer casualties than most of the continent, is determined to get through this new setback fast. Greek Scientologists say prevention is key.



“We handed out 25,000 copies of educational booklets in May,” says Florita Gerasimidou, public affairs director for the Church of Scientology of Greece. “People told us what they liked best was the simplicity of these booklets—they made it so easy to understand how virus is transmitted and why authorities adopted regulations to contain its spread.”

These booklets and more than a dozen simple videos are available to read or download from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center in Greek and 20 other languages so anyone can access this information and use it to protect themselves, their families and their friends.

“At one city hall, the mayor’s secretary placed our booklets right at the entrance so everyone could take one,” said Gerasimidou. “The deputy chief of a local police station described the booklets as ‘perfect’ and kept a display of 25 for his officers.”



Scientology Volunteer Ministers had a similar reception at pharmacies, shops, and restaurants.

“Shop owners were so appreciative,” she says. “They thanked us for the job we are doing. It was hard on businesses during the three-month quarantine and they were happy to share these booklets with customers to keep the pandemic under control so we don’t lose ground. Many people asked for more booklets to give to their family and friends.”

Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

