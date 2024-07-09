FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Great Family Fun at the July 4th Scientology Street Party



L. Ron Hubbard Way was decked out in red, white and blue, with games, activities and treats for kids of all ages throughout the afternoon.

Hundreds of local families celebrated Independence Day at an unforgettable family fun day organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

Among the favorite activities were the water slides (and a splash pad for the toddlers). The petting zoo was filled with delighted youngsters. Also popular were carnival games, bouncy houses, donut and watermelon-eating contests, lawn games including hula hoop competitions, food vendors, an ice cream truck, a candy station, shaved ice and all-you-can-eat popcorn, and rides on a trackless choo choo train. Artists were on hand for face painting, and a photo booth featuring a vintage fire engine preserved memories of the fun-filled afternoon.



There were also artisanal booths and live music performances throughout the day.

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is a popular spot year-round for local families to celebrate special events and holidays free of charge, from Easter to Memorial Day, and from the 4th of July to Halloween, Día de los Muertos, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Eid al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan. The Church also hosts cultural fairs and events to celebrate the ethnic diversity of the city. And it organizes forums to address humanitarian and social betterment issues affecting the community.

For more information about upcoming community events at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, call (323) 953-3200 or visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Eventbrite page.