Harlem “Peace in the Streets” March Targets Gun Violence

Planned as a tribute to the life of rapper, entrepreneur, and community activist Nipsy Hussle, the United in Peace Foundation New York Walk for Peace also marched in solidarity with the families of the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

The New York Chapter of United in Peace Foundation took to the streets against gun violence June 1st. Activists, clergy, celebrities, and concerned community members came together for the “Peace in the Streets” March in Harlem that began on 110th Street and Lenox Avenue and ended at 151st Street and 7th Avenue.

The march was organized by United in Peace Foundation with the participation of National Action Network, Life Camp Inc., Youth Over Guns, NAACP, Street Corner Resources, Love Art Group, Indigo Brand Management, Sharpton Entertainment, African Immigrants Commission, Freedom Entertainment Group, Blue Inc., Chasity Cox PR, Women’s March Youth Empower, the Church of Scientology Harlem Community Center and Brown Eyez Magazine.

United in Peace Foundation has organized monthly Peace Rides with biker clubs in and around Los Angeles since October 2012. In 2017, the movement expanded to New York, with a chapter formed in Harlem.

Saturday’s march, bringing the community together for peace and unity and against gun violence, was held in response to the senseless killing of Nipsey Hussle March 31 and shootings and acts of violence in the streets of New York and across the United States. Those participating also marched in solidarity with the families of the victims of the Virginia Beach attack that took place just the day before.

Marchers handing out copies of The Way to Happiness, a common-sense moral code that spreads peace.

The march was intended as a message to communities across the country: “We will not allow the normalization of violence in our communities.”

United In Peace volunteers handing out copies of the Million Man March Pledge of 1995, and The Way to Happiness booklet.

To learn more about United in Peace, watch the episode on the movement on the Scientology Network. To learn more about the Church of Scientology Harlem Community Center, watch Destination Harlem on the Scientology Network.