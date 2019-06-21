FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helping Make Summer Safe for Portland Kids

Church of Scientology supports the North Precinct Police Bureau Holladay Park Safety Plan

Concerned over the volume of 911 calls to Holladay Park last summer, the North Precinct Police Bureau engaged the community to take action. The result was the 2019 Holladay Park Safety Plan—a city and community collaboration to bring activities to Holladay Park to make it a safe and enjoyable summer for local families.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Portland set up a Truth about Drugs booth for the event launching the summer initiative.

Law enforcement is keenly aware of the relationship between drugs and crime. It is something they see firsthand on a daily basis. Drug prevention is an activity anyone may engage in to help make a difference on this urgent issue in their own communities. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, every dollar spent on drug prevention can save up to 10 dollars in future costs.

The aim of the Truth About Drugs campaign is to reach youth with factual information about what drugs are and what they do so they can make their own self-determined decisions on the subject.

The Truth About Drugs is an international grassroots campaign. Drug education materials include youth-friendly booklets that present the truth about the most commonly abused drugs. These and program’s award-winning documentary and public service announcements get through to youth. To see the program in action and the difference it makes in young people's lives, watch “Driving Youth to Truth” an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology Portland provides materials and training free of charge to anyone wishing to deliver drug education to others.

