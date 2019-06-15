FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helping the Tshwane Drug Unit Help the Community

Church of Scientology Pretoria trains Tshwane Metro Drug Unit officers to be experts at delivering the Truth About Drugs curriculum.

Working in the community to tackle the use of drugs in the capital city of South Africa, the officers who took part in the drug education specialist training at the Church of Scientology Pretoria last week thought they’d seen everything. But they soon realized the value of the program offered by Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Director of Public Affairs of the Church of Scientology Pretoria conducted the drug education training program for 36 officers of the Tshwane Drug Unit.

The training was based on the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs curriculum and each officer was presented with his or her own set of the materials including booklets, DVDs of the Truth About Drugs public service announcements and documentary, and an educator’s guide that lays out an effective, interactive approach to drug education.

Part of the program is Tools for Life training on Study Technology and communication skills developed by L. Ron Hubbard, delivered in one of the course rooms at the Church of Scientology Pretoria.

Through years of working with law enforcement on drug prevention, Church staff isolated the common barriers officers encountered in their drug education activities. Some were challenged by their own ability to grasp the material and so didn’t feel up to the task. Others didn’t feel comfortable about reaching out to new people. Difficulty in speaking to groups or feeling embarrassed or backed off about standing up in front of an audience was another common complaint.

Officers watched the Truth About Drugs public service announcements in the Church’s Public Information Center.

The Church put together a program to address these difficulties. The program consists of several Life Improvement Courses. One course trained them on the Study Technology developed by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard to help improve their own comprehension and ensure those they were educating could understand and apply the information. Another course helped them learn the basics of communication. Each officer increased their skill in this vital subject through drilling the components of communication.

“I didn’t think I would learn much,” said one of the officers after the first day of the program, “ but the training and the course are a real eye-opener.” “I never knew the Church has such a fantastic drug-free campaign,” said another. “I am really enjoying this training” “ I am learning a lot” “This course is incredible” were some of the other comments.

Referring to the devastating impact of drugs on society, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “The planet has hit a barrier which prevents any widespread social progress—drugs and other biochemical substances. These can put people into a condition which not only prohibits and destroys physical health but which can prevent any stable advancement in mental or spiritual well-being.”

Mr. Hubbard’s research galvanized the Church and Scientologists to initiate the Truth About Drugs, a secular program through which they have worked for more than three decades.

The Church and its members are dedicated to eradicating drug abuse through education and invite the participation of all who share the goal of a drug-free world.