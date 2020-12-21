FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Holiday Spirit is Alive, Well and Safe at Winter Wonderland in Kansas City



Church of Scientology Kansas City’s 2nd annual Winter Wonderland is open—all are invited to enjoy the fun.

The laughter and squeals of hundreds of children filled the Crossroads Art District at 18th and Grand Boulevard this weekend when Santa arrived to kick off the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland.

Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Kansas City, the celebration put Covid safety first while making the season special for KC families. Winter Wonderland is free of charge and it will remain open from now to Christmas Day. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.

Councilman Brandon Ellington presented the Church of Scientology Kansas City with a proclamation to thank them for creating Winter Wonderland for KC children and for all their outreach since the pandemic began.

“The pandemic has created hardships for many families,” said Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the KC Scientology Church, “so we wanted to make Winter Wonderland very special—and safe—for KC kids.”



Throughout the weekend, children played in the playground while others decorated cookies, created snowmen from socks, and took selfies with Rudolph, Gingerbread Man, and Olaf—and on Sunday, they left laden with gifts from the Toys for Tots giveaway.

Kansas City’s 3rd District-at-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington and Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Alfred White kicked off the Toys for Tots toy giveaway and the pastor’s choir filled the Crossroads with Christmas songs.

Kansas City’s 3rd District at-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington presented the Church of Scientology with a proclamation for its community outreach. “I have never seen a more committed, active group of people, dedicated to helping others,” he said.

Winter Wonderland is located outside the Church of Scientology at 1805 Grand Boulevard. The Church is also a Toys for Tots collection site, which will be open from now to Christmas for those who would like to make this Christmas special for underserved children.

“Your support of this toy drive makes it possible to make sure all KC kids get a gift this year,” said Seaman. “We urge everyone to drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Toys for Tots collection site. Together we can put smiles on the faces of children all over the metro area.”

The schedule for Winter Wonderland 2020 continues:

December 21–23 from 3:30–8 p.m.

December 24–25 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City’s plan for Winter Wonderland was submitted to and approved by the Health Department, as required for the Mayor’s waiver on outdoor events.

To provide a safe way to enjoy holiday fun, the following safety features to prevent any spread of the virus are in place:

Masks at all times, for staff, volunteers and guests

Social distancing between families

No more than 50 guests inside Winter Wonderland at a time

Each activity inside the venue limited to ensure adequate spacing

All guests have their temperatures checked with a non-contact thermometer and are screened for recent illness or exposure to someone who has been ill.

Instead of an advertised schedule of activities this year, Winter Wonderland will have performers, speakers and toy distributions whenever it is open, so there will always be something special no matter when families come. “We do not want everyone to come at the same time this year since we are limiting numbers, so families are encouraged to pick their own time to come out and enjoy,” says Seaman.

For any questions, or to sign up to perform or donate toys, please call Bennette Seaman at (816) 753-6590.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City was dedicated in November 2019 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Its facilities serve not only Scientologists in their ascent to greater states of spiritual awareness, but are also designed to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.