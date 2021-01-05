FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads: Holiday Fun for Hundreds of KC Families



Toys for Tots, nonprofits and community groups joined the Church of Scientology in creating warm memories for Kansas City kids at the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads Art District.

The Kansas City Church of Scientology welcomed more than a thousand guests to Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads 2020.

Hundreds of families took their turns to take part in the festival with all protocols in. And best of all, there were toys for some 500 children, thanks to Toys for Tots and other generous groups and individuals who dropped off their toys and donations.



Local “elves” were on hand to help make the day special for one and all.

“While our Church sponsors this event, there are so many individuals and groups in Kansas City who helped make it wonderful,” said Church spokesperson Bennette Seaman. “We wish to thank everyone who made this possible, from those who volunteered their time and talents to perform on our stage to those who contributed funds, worked behind the scenes constructing the village, and those who helped with the cleanup and sanitizing everything throughout the day.



Pastor Alfred White and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church choir delighted those who came for their performance of Christmas carols. Throughout the week, children took the stage for impromptu holiday sing-alongs, with Jingle Bells one of the favorites. And children took their turn for a visit with Santa, where they made a Christmas wish and left with a smile on their face and a present in hand.

“This season is all about helping others, enjoying one another, and coming together,” said Seaman. “Strong, happy families are important and we want to continue to do our part.”

The Church also sponsors other free family events throughout the year, plans to continue this annual Winter Wonderland tradition, and is exploring ideas for additional attractions in 2021. Anyone wishing to be involved is invited to reach out to the Church.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City was dedicated in November 2019 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Its facilities serve not only Scientologists in their ascent to greater states of spiritual awareness, but are also designed to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.

