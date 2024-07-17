FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Honoring the Religion, People and Culture of Bangladesh

Celebrating Eid al-Adha on L. Ron Hubbard Way with the Los Angeles Bangladeshi community

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles hosted a celebration of Eid al-Adha, the Festival of the Sacrifice, for the L.A. Bangladeshi community. The festival, one of two major Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide, is marked by special meals shared with family and friends.

Hundreds enjoyed traditional food from stalls set up along L. Ron Hubbard Way. Booths also featured jewelry and clothing, and musicians and singers performed traditional and contemporary music.

The Church opens its facilities for cultural celebrations to many communities. L.A. County is a region of great cultural diversity, with residents from some 140 nationalities speaking at least 80 different languages, and more than 3,000 Bangladeshi call the city home. In addition to this festival, the Church also hosts the celebration of Eid ul Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

L.A. Scientologists believe in the importance of preserving and honoring the languages, religions, and heritage of the people of Southern California.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, a new breed of Scientology Churches. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige has led the creation of these Churches—facilities where all are welcome. Mr. Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010. Since then, the Church has become known as a home for the entire community, a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

For more information, watch the episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles on the Scientology Network.







