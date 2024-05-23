Institute Founder Credits Youth for Human Rights for the Vision That Informs Her Life’s Work 

Moving to Bucharest at 19 to study law with nothing but a scholarship and a dream of a better life, Vladoiu found purpose in supporting humanitarian causes. Then five years later, accepted into a master's program in law at the University of Buffalo, New York, she left Romania to forge a new life in America.

“However, it was in June 2016 that my life took a pivotal turn,” she says.

Nearing the completion of her master’s degree and deep in bar exam preparation, Vladoiu’s undying passion for human rights propelled her to seek a broader platform for her advocacy.

“I applied to represent my new home country at one of the highest forums for human rights dialogue—the Youth for Human Rights International Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York,” she says. “Chosen from thousands of hopefuls, I was one of only 70 young people from across the globe granted the honor to participate in this prestigious event. The opportunity was staggering. At the summit, I stood before an assembly of over 400 attendees, including UN officials, Nobel Prize laureates, and global policy-makers, sharing my journey and the human rights causes close to my heart.”

That day, as she spoke of justice and human dignity, Vladoiu realized her participation in this summit marked a striking new beginning—a lifelong commitment to human rights advocacy.

She went on to empower local educators and community leaders in Buffalo to integrate human rights education into their curricula and community programs.

Moving to Washington, D.C., she founded the U.S. Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) in 2019. She uses the educational materials of United for Human Rights, one of the world’s most comprehensive human rights education and public information initiatives.

“The stark statistic that 258 million children worldwide were out of school fueled my resolve. USIDHR was my answer to providing those children with their fundamental human right to education,” she says.

