International Day of Education: How L. Ron Hubbard’s Study Technology Puts the Quality of Education Into Your Own Hands



How to transform life through education: If you truly know how to study you can chart your own course.

One of the most basic skills in Scientology and something all Scientologists learn early on in their exploration of the religion is how to study—how to study anything. As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated in his International Day of Education Message 24 January 2021:

“... Education is the foundation for expanding opportunities, transforming economies, fighting intolerance, protecting our planet and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

There is a way to greatly increase the quality of education.

In today’s world, there are many violations of Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 26, the right to education. However, the percentage of children age 15 with at least a basic education has increased dramatically over the past two centuries from 17 percent in 1820 (and 49 percent in 1950—two years after the Declaration was adopted) to 86 percent today. Which begs the question “Why have we not seen more progress?” As Mr. Guterres’ statement pointed out, even before the pandemic interrupted normal education: “More than half of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries were not learning to read a simple text.”

Is there a way to greatly increase the quality of education, given current resources, enabling economies to benefit and prosper from new generations entering the workforce? Scientologists hold that there is.

The word Scientology means the study of knowledge, and to ensure those studying the Scientology religion could assimilate and apply what they were trying to learn, L. Ron Hubbard researched and developed a technology of study. The rudiments of this subject are available in a free E-course on the Scientology website.

Mr. Hubbard once wrote, “The end and goal of any society, as it addresses the problem of education, is to raise the ability, the initiative and the cultural level and, with all these, the survival level of that society. And when a society forgets any one of these things, it is destroying itself by its own educational mediums.”

