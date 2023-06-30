Join the Church of Scientology for Independence Day Family Fun

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosts a 4th of July festival Sunday July 2. All are welcome.

Kick off a memorable Independence Day weekend at a family fun day in Hollywood hosted by the Church of Scientology Sunday July 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each year, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosts an Independence Day Festival.

Fun for the entire family will include:

Quality time in the bouncy houses

All-you-can-eat popcorn and cotton candy

Donut eating contests

Sack races

Hula hoop and Jenga Giant competitions

Live music

Food vendors

Booths featuring the work of local artisans

This is the next in a series of events organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, each free of charge and planned for maximum fun for the entire family. More holiday-themed programs are scheduled throughout the year.

For more information on the next community celebration, contact the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at (323) 953-3206 or visit their Facebook or Instagram.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community — a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. The network is available at DIRECTV channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.