Join the Church of Scientology Los Angeles as It Flips the Switch on 300,000 Holiday Lights

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles announces its Holiday Lights Festival will take place Friday, Nov. 19, 5-8 p.m. Volunteers contributed more than 200 hours to make this a memorable experience for the East Hollywood community as part of their campaign to “Keep Hollywood Beautiful.”

Join the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for the launch of the holiday season with the East Hollywood Lighting Festival on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, live music, a kid-sized ice skating rink, and holiday fun for the entire family.

Each year, ornaments and light strings are carefully selected and purchased, thanks to parishioner donations. At the close of the season each year, all festival elements are cleaned and stored to ensure the following year’s holiday display will be even better than the year before.

Last year’s festival included some 1,500 feet of icicle lights and 10,000 feet of string lights, emitting the glow of 1.2 million candles.

“Our goal is to brighten the day—and night—of our East Hollywood neighbors,” says Susanna Johanson, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles. “Each year’s display is made possible by many Church staff and volunteers. It’s quite a project, but the smiles on the faces of the children and their families make it all worthwhile.”

The holiday lighting event also marks the launch of the L.A. Community Alliance (LACA) annual toy drive. LACA organizes multiple holiday programs for underserved children. “Last year, the Church provided 300 toys to children who would otherwise have gone without,” says Johanson. “This year, we want to make the holiday special for at least 1,000.”

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles welcomes the community to drive down L. Ron Hubbard Way to enjoy the East Hollywood Holiday Lights Festival from Nov. 19 through the end of December.

