Lighting up East Hollywood for the Holidays

Join us in welcoming 2021 with a holiday lights display at the Church of Scientology in Hollywood



With the city under stay-at-home orders to control the spread of COVID-19, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles is sending a message of hope to neighbors and all Angelenos. Church staff kept the holidays bright by decorating their entire street in East Hollywood for all to enjoy.

Magical holiday lights on L. Ron Hubbard Way in Los Angeles

Families are invited to brighten up the last days of the holiday season with a safe and memorable evening’s drive down L. Ron Hubbard Way.

“We love having families come by to enjoy the atmosphere, take pictures in front of the illuminated reindeer and experience how such a simple thing—holiday lights—can bring cheer and a feeling of warmth and hope to the neighborhood,” said Susanna Johansson, Director of Public Relations for the Churches of Scientology in Los Angeles.

Holiday lights make the season bright in East Hollywood. All are welcome.

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles and Churches of Scientology around the world have been following stringent pandemic protocols to keep staff and parishioners safe and well. While doing so, Scientologists have continued contributing to their communities, distributing educational prevention materials in 21 languages, working with nonprofits and faith-based organizations to provide food to those in need, organizing toy drives for underprivileged youth, and providing masks and sanitizing supplies to help all their communities stay safe and well.



The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology on Sunset Boulevard is configured to serve Scientologists in their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom, and as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles was featured in the first episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network. It premiered in March 2018, when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network that airs on DIRECTV 320 and it is available on-demand there and through Scientology.tv.





