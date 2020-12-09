FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out to Needy Families with Food, Supplies and a Holiday Gift for the Kids



Nine months of coping with the coronavirus has taken a toll on marginalized communities. Scientology Volunteer Ministers respond with needed help.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Budapest continue to respond to those in need. This time they did so with 1.5 tons of canned goods and other staples, cleaning supplies and fruit for more than 300 children and their families. And with Christmas fast approaching, they also included a selection of special toys.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary continue to serve communities in need.

“The list of people in need is growing,” said one of the Volunteer Ministers as the team set out with their supplies. But despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and casualties, she is confident that by everyone working together, and understanding and applying prevention protocols, the country will make it through these difficult times.

In addition to providing food and supplies, Volunteer Ministers ensure communities know how to protect themselves from the virus. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols.



To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available in Hungarian and 20 additional languages on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website. And Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary distributed thousands of copies of these booklets in their communities to make sure they know how to make it through the pandemic safe and well.

The Scientology Volunteers of Hungary are headquartered at the Church of Scientology Budapest, whose new home was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”





