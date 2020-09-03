FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Say Now is the Time to Double Down on Prevention



With new cases of COVID-19 spiking in Hungary and schools about to open, Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Budapest urge people to apply prevention basics.

Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the Church of Scientology has promoted prevention as the key to getting through this troubling time safe and sound.

When the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Church staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

In May, Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary distributed thousands of copies of these booklets in their communities.

One Volunteer Minister from the Church of Scientology Budapest spoke of the owner of a hamburger franchise who wanted to post a photo of the Volunteer Ministers on their Facebook to show their support for the initiative. A hairdresser looked through the booklet and wanted a box of them for her clients. “Shop after shop thanked us for coming and for what we were doing,” she said.

Volunteer Ministers have also been providing support to healthcare professionals.

“We learned about an ambulance corps that needed a portable electrocardiogram device, child and adult blood pressure monitors, and skin and surface disinfectants,” said a Volunteer Minister who helped raise funds to purchase the equipment and supplies. “It is important to us to provide assistance to a team that is so dedicated to helping others every day,” she said.



___________________

Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”



















