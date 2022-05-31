FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

KC Church of Scientology Joins in the Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of World Environment Day

In keeping with this year’s World Environment Day motto, Only One Earth," with its focus on living sustainably in harmony with nature, Scientologists organize a community cleanup in coordination with many community partners.

The Way to Happiness Foundation of Kansas City and Church of Scientology of Kansas City are holding a proactive celebration June 5 to honor the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day.

Beginning at 3 p.m. at 1805 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, MO., attendees will learn about World Environment Day and ways everyone can start or increase efforts to improve Kansas City’s environmental health and beauty.

Youth apply precept #12 of The Way to Happiness, “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment” by participating in a Crossroads Arts District cleanup organized by the Church of Scientology KC.

Individuals and environmental groups are invited to attend, making this an opportunity for collaboration and planning for future preservation and restoration activities.

World Environment Day is celebrated yearly on the 5th of June. Its goal is to educate and inform humanity to address challenges of preserving and enhancing the planet we live on. World Environment Day was recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972, making 2022 its 50th Anniversary. The theme for the 2022 World Environment Day is “Only One Earth.”

The need to protect and improve our environment has never been more important. “We at the Church of Scientology are working to do our part to make our city, nation, and world more environmentally friendly,” says Benette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology KC.

Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard foresaw this need and through his book The Way to Happiness has helped raise awareness about and promote solutions to this problem with the 12th of the book’s 21 precepts “Safeguard and improve your environment.”

The Way to Happiness is a moral code based wholly on common sense. Originally published in 1981, its purpose is to help arrest the moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

