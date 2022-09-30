KC Homicides Outpace Those in 2021—Groups Urge Everyone to Join in a Movement for Peace

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

At this time last year, there were 111 homicides in Kansas City MO. There are now 122 including two just yesterday. And a young child, shot Monday, remains in critical condition.

Organizers are urging Kansas Citians and groups to join the 8th KC United in Peace Ride on Saturday, October 15, which will take off from Spring Valley Park. There are 19 groups, including churches, nonprofits, and businesses, who work together to hold the United in Peace Rides and send a message through Kansas City neighborhoods to “Choose Peace.” And others are invited to join the movement.

A Peace Ride will be roaring through Kansas City October 15 to encourage Kansas Citians to choose peace, not violence.

Peace Rides encourage people to find ways to solve disagreements without picking up a gun.

The event does more than simply reach out to those who may resort to violence. They are a resource for the entire community. Peace Rides promote more community interaction and cooperation. Speakers will be spreading the word and encouraging those attending to make ending the violence their personal responsibility.

Local artists support the Peace Rides by donating their performances. The grill will be smoking to provide food for everyone attending. And everyone is welcome.

Those wishing to be involved in the United in Peace Ride #8 on Saturday, October 15, from 1–5 p.m. should call or text (913) 286-8103 to be assisted by a Peace Ride volunteer. Nonprofits with resources they wish to bring to the community are encouraged to set up a table or booth at the event. They can also promote their services on Facebook @UnitedinPeaceKC.

Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City, who launched these Peace Rides in the fall of 2020, says, “If we all truly want less killing and a stronger, happier, prospering community, we have to come together and make it happen.” The past two years, despite a pandemic, the Peace Rides have continued to gain support. From what started as an idea from one church, it has now grown into a movement supported by many churches, nonprofits, local artists and businesses who all want the same thing: Peace.

“We all want to feel safe. We all want to get along and enjoy life—so we need to keep working at it until the entire city has the same hope and vision,” says Seaman.

During and leading up to the Peace Ride, volunteers will be distributing copies of The Way to Happiness, written by author, Scientology Founder, and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. This book is a nonreligious, common-sense moral code of 21 precepts that bring about greater honesty and understanding among families, communities and nations. Since its first publication in 1981, 115 million copies in 125 languages have been passed hand to hand worldwide. “In the 80s, in response to the rapid moral decline in society, L. Ron Hubbard wrote The Way to Happiness to provide a guide to better living everyone can use to turn the tide: to learn how to be better and do better,” says Seaman. “Being our better selves is what the Peace Rides are all about. That’s what we are asking of everyone.”



The Church of Scientology and its parishioners proudly support The Way to Happiness campaign.

For more information on the Peace Rides, watch an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documenting how Minister Tony Muhammad used these rides to build a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South Los Angeles.

