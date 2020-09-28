FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Keeping Seattle Safe and Clean on National CleanUp Day



Volunteers with the Seattle Church of Scientology Environmental Task Force help keep their neighborhood clean and safe.

National CleanUp Day September 19 was the backdrop for a community initiative in the Queen Anne area of Seattle by local Scientology Environmental Task Force volunteers.

National CleanUp Day is held each year on the third Saturday in September in conjunction with World Cleanup Day in which millions of volunteers participate in over 180 countries. Its purpose is to “bring together individuals and organizations to encourage a clean outdoors.”

Volunteers from the Seattle Church of Scientology joined the more than 3,000 who clean up nearly 200 miles of Seattle city streets each year through the city’s Adopt-a-Street program. The mission of the program is to “promote civic responsibility and community pride as well as to enhance Seattle’s quality of life through clean streets and beautiful neighborhoods.”

Task Force volunteers have been active participants in Adopt-A-Street for more than 29 years—longer than any other group or activity. They have also invested thousands of hours cleaning up and maintaining Kinnear Park and have carried out anti-graffiti paint-outs and the creation of murals in downtown Seattle.



“We’re proud to do our part to keep our city green and safe,” says Dave Scattergood who coordinates street and park cleanups for the group.



Volunteers are guided by The Way to Happiness a common-sense nonreligious moral code written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The Way to Happiness helps individuals make better choices in their lives.

One of the 21 precepts of this booklet is “Safeguard and improve your environment.” During the cleanup, volunteers also provided copies of The Way to Happiness booklet to neighbors.

