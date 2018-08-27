FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nashville Church of Scientology Honors Volunteers on World Humanitarian Day

World Humanitarian Day open house at the Nashville Church of Scientology acknowledges volunteers and inspires others to take action, exemplifying the spirit of the day.

Volunteers awarded on World Humanitarian Day

Three volunteers were recognized for their work over the past year. The first, awarded in the youth category, had clocked the most volunteer service hours among her peers. The second has been active volunteering week in and week out on programs to rehabilitate and help those who have been released from jail and are trying to turn their lives around. The third awardee spent the better part of a month full-time helping in the recovery efforts when Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas last year.

“Helping others is an incredible virtue, and one that should be recognized more often,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

To make this technology broadly available, the Church has a Volunteer Minister tent that is set up at fairs and other community events to offer help freely to anyone. The Church also provides free online training at the Volunteer Ministers website. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

The Volunteer Minister program was expressly intended for use by Scientologists and non-Scientologists alike. Transcending all ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries, the Volunteer Ministers program is there for anyone in need of help.