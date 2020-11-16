FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On International Day of Tolerance, Scientology Religious Freedom Blog Celebrates Diversity

In a world where conflicts are often traceable to intolerance of others’ religious beliefs and practices, the Scientology Religious Freedom blog highlights important issues.

On International Day of Tolerance, the Scientology Religious Freedom blog features the work of Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal, an Australian Sikh rapper who uses his stardom to oppose racism, classism and injustice.

L-FRESH The LION (YouTube)

In his new album, SOUTH WEST, Bhogal pays tribute to South West Sydney, a multicultural hub where his parents settled after migrating to Australia from the Indian state of Punjab.

“This idea that people are treated differently because of who they are, where they’re from, what they believe in, is really a dark spot on humanity,” said Bhogal in an interview at the UN on November 16, 2018, at an International Day of Tolerance celebration. “I think breaking down the walls of intolerance is really important.”



For Bhogal, his discovery of American hip hop transformed his life. It empowered him to deal with everything from the emotional trauma caused by casual taunts to the ever-present threat of hate crime.

