Tolerance or Respect? Scientology Church Believes Communication is the Key to Friendship Among Faiths



International Day of Tolerance open house and roundtable November 15 at the Church of Scientology Budapest

In the spirit of interfaith understanding and friendship, the Church of Scientology Budapest invites all to attend an International Day of Tolerance open house and roundtable on the theme: Tolerance or Respect?



For any group or religion, it is easy to love someone who thinks the way its own members do. The challenge is to love and understand those who think differently. But is tolerance of others’ beliefs and practices enough? Or do we sell ourselves short when we don’t go the extra mile to build understanding?

Church of Scientology Budapest holds frequent community events in its Chapel, from roundtables to weekly Sunday Services open to people of all faiths or none.

The event begins Wednesday, November 15, at 6 p.m. with a reception at 5:30 p.m.



Representatives of six different religions will explore and seek to answer:

What is the difference between tolerance and respect?

Can tolerance be achieved today despite religious, worldview, ethnic or national differences?

What are the major issues creating division or polarization in society today?

What do different religions teach about this?

Can tolerance be taught?

Is tolerance enough?

The roundtable will take place in the chapel of the Church of Scientology Budapest at Váci út 169.

The United Nations set aside International Day of Tolerance to “affirm respect and appreciation of the rich variety of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human,” and the “human rights and fundamental freedoms of others.”



The rights and freedoms of others is a concept the staff and congregation of the Church of Scientology Budapest hold dear. In fact, this is a central theme of the episode of Destination: Scientology—Budapest on the Scientology Network. “Budapest is called the City of Freedom,” says one of the Church executives interviewed for the program, and this is central to their pride in being Hungarian.



An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church is configured to provide services to Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all cultures and denominations. And it was in the name of freedom that Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church in July 2016.

To learn more, visit the Church and its Public Information Center, open Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sat and Sun 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.




