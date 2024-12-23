FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Introduces Bold New Campaign Highlighting Its Global Mission

The new Global Welcome to Scientology affirms the religion’s enduring promise to unite and uplift humanity.

The Church of Scientology International is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Global Welcome to Scientology campaign, a dynamic initiative designed to inspire discovery, foster understanding and invite individuals worldwide to explore the many dimensions of Scientology. The fully integrated campaign features three high-impact television ads—“Our Voice,” “Our Church” and “Our Movement”—supported by striking outdoor billboards and a cohesive presence across global social media platforms.

Every day, millions of people ask, “What is Scientology?” In answer, the Global Welcome to Scientology campaign conveys the core values of the religion: its dedication to helping individuals realize their full potential, its Churches as centers of spiritual connection and its global movement as a force for positive change. Featuring Scientologists from all walks of life, the campaign will run for 10 weeks across 30 countries and in 17 languages.

The unprecedented campaign messages were unveiled by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, during the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the International Association of Scientologists (IAS) at Saint Hill, England. The event, attended by Scientologists from around the world, served as the perfect backdrop for the introduction of this transcendent global invitation, highlighting the Church’s ongoing commitment to improving lives and communities everywhere.

Crafted entirely in-house by Scientology Media Productions, the campaign encourages individuals to look deeper, discover new perspectives and embark on a journey of spiritual growth and understanding. A dedicated landing page at Scientology.org invites visitors to explore the Church’s beliefs, practices and far-reaching humanitarian and Social Betterment programs. The site also features hundreds of videos of Scientologists with links to full TV episodes on Scientology Network.