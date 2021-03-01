FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center: An Essential Part of the Church’s COVID-19 “Total Preparedness” Campaign



How the Church of Scientology was able to launch a massive educational campaign to protect communities the world over.

It has been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.



An interactive timeline on the Scientology website called 20/21: A Look Behind & A Look Ahead shows how the Church immediately launched a program of total preparedness to protect Scientology Churches, staff, parishioners, communities and entire countries.

The speed and intensity of the Church’s response was consistent with a maxim coined by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for circumstances like these: “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.”



Few people knew how to protect themselves from such an infectious disease. So first, the Church compiled the most authoritative and effective guidelines for dealing with such an outbreak and distilled them into a series of illustrated booklets written in simple, direct language anyone can understand. Then Volunteer Ministers carried out an educational campaign to help their communities understand how to stay well.

One reason the Church was able to rapidly execute an international response of such magnitude was because of the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center.

Presses ran 24/7 producing 17,500 booklets an hour in 21 languages.

The plan was for Volunteer Ministers from every Scientology Church and Mission to distribute these booklets in their communities. To ensure they could do so safely the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center produced more than 35,000 pieces of Volunteer Minister protective gear and shipped this out along with 7.5 million copies of the booklets.

How was it possible for this organization to respond with such speed and efficiency to the urgent needs of a global pandemic?

The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center was able to shift into high gear at a moment’s notice and create and ship out all the materials for this global Stay Well campaign.

In launching the Scientology Network, Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, said the Church would be providing unprecedented access to its facilities and behind-the-scenes operations of the Church of Scientology. The episode of Inside Scientology on the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center shows how the Church fused cutting-edge technology with its own organizational policy to bring purpose and dedication to manufacturing, creating a massive, modern, state-of-the-art phenomenon of printing, publishing and manufacturing technology.

With this in place, the Church was able to carry out this international campaign with the volume and speed necessary to serve the needs of Scientologists and their communities everywhere.

Watch Inside Scientology: Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV 320. It can also be streamed at scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.