The Scientology Network’s International Happiness Day Marathon Features an Array of Changemakers Raising Morale in Their Communities



Join the Scientology Network on March 20, International Day of Happiness, because there is a lot to be happy about

Scientology Network is celebrating International Day of Happiness with an all-day marathon featuring The Way to Happiness—the common-sense moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard, and its positive impact across the globe.



The marathon event includes the two-hour The Way to Happiness book-on-film and features episodes of Voices for Humanity showcasing the movement in action.



See how Kim Bey reverses rising crime rates and despair by introducing The Way to Happiness by sharing the book with institutions and schools, and throughout cultural events in Washington, D.C.

Learn how educator Miao-Hsiang is restoring traditional moral values with this book in Taiwan.

Join Rosalba Cordero as she reduces crime and recidivism by bringing The Way to Happiness to schools and prisons across Mexico.



Follow along as retired parliamentarian Carmelita Haynes uses The Way to Happiness to combat moral decay and uplift the people of Aruba.



Ride along with Minister Tony Muhammad on the "Peace Rides" as he builds a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South-Central Los Angeles.

Written by L. Ron Hubbard, its 21 precepts form the first moral code based entirely on common sense. It can be applied by people of any faith or belief.

The Way to Happiness holds a Guinness Record as the world’s single most translated non-religious book. Its 21 basic principles guide one to a better quality of life.



For the full schedule of programming, visit www.Scientology.tv/schedule.