On Valentine’s Day, Some Tips to Help Ensure a Lasting and Loving Relationship



Scientology Tools for Life courses offer the secret to fulfilling relationships.

According to a recent survey, 50 percent of partners who are in unhappy relationships are keeping a secret from each other. Could that also be the reason that so many U.S. marriages end in divorce?



Scientology course can help strengthen and repair relationships

For those wishing to guarantee that the love they feel this Valentine’s Day will last, a free online course is available in 19 languages on the Scientology website. But the course can also help repair a relationship that is faltering and restore one that has failed.

People often find that after they begin practicing Scientology, their relationships strengthen dramatically.



“When I was facing challenges in my marriage, I thought I was going to divorce until I discovered this course on the internet. My life was very miserable,” wrote one person who enrolled on the online Marriage Course. “I am a new and changed person and my other friends who had the same problems are beginning to appreciate their marriages too.”



One woman on the verge of separating before taking the course wrote that what she learned “was very instrumental in helping my husband and me understand each other by learning to respect each other and show honesty and trust.”

“This course was incredibly helpful and eye-opening,” wrote another. “The concepts are applicable not only in marriage but in everyday life as well and all relationships.”

There are 19 Tools for Life Courses at www.scientology.org/courses that cover practical technology based on the research of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard into the mind, spirit and life. They are available free of charge through the Scientology website and contain tools anyone may learn to use to overcome difficulties and improve conditions in life.

















