FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On World Mental Health Day Meet a Texas Hero Who is Helping Protect Victims of Psychiatry



Citizens Commission on Human Rights Texas is featured as part of the Scientology Network’s World Mental Health Day marathon television event

“Psychiatry is a system that all too often works on the weakest, most vulnerable people,” says Lee Spiller, Executive Director of Citizens Commission on Human Rights Texas. “It is a bullying system, and I just don’t like bullies.”

Lee Spiller, Executive Director of Citizens Commission on Human Rights Texas, is featured on World Mental Health Day on the Scientology Network.

For more than two decades, Spiller has been fighting for the rights of the victims of psychiatric abuse by investigating and exposing the psychiatric industry’s corruption and systemic malfeasance.

“When you’ve met people that are inside a hospital and they can’t get out, when you meet people who’ve been restrained, you understand just how fragile those rights are,” he says. “When I see a chance to make change, I try to make change.”



Spiller’s work is credited with the closure of 172 abusive psychiatric institutions and a 50 percent reduction in psychiatric drugging of foster children. And his activism within state government has directly led to the passage of dozens of state laws to prevent unscrupulous activities by the psychiatric industry.

Mark World Mental Health Day by watching Lee Spiller’s episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

_____________

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.