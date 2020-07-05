FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Prevention is the Key to Success in Denmark's Continued Response to the Coronavirus Say the Country’s Scientology Volunteer Ministers



Proud of their country’s response to the pandemic, Scientology Volunteer Ministers promote prevention as Denmark continues to relax travel restrictions.

Last week, Denmark opened travel to and from all but six EU and Schengen countries. To support this, Scientology Volunteer Ministers are promoting prevention.

Part of an international effort to help communities deal with COVID-19, these volunteers, dressed in their yellow jackets and caps and additional preventive gear, load up with copies of the booklets and bring them to shops and businesses in surrounding neighborhoods.

“As we walked into one clothing shop, the owner was so cheerful and welcoming,” said a Volunteer Minister. “She recognized our team instantly because several weeks earlier we visited her shop on the other side of the city. She told us she read and loved the Stay Well booklet, and it was in high demand by her customers.”

The volunteers handed out copies of three booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation in Danish. Each of the booklets is available for download in 21 languages on the Scientology website, which can be accessed with the QR code on the back of the booklets. The boxes open up into displays that invite customers to take as many copies as they wish.

Denmark’s early and thorough response to the pandemic with prevention, including implementing the use of masks and social distancing, is credited with its getting through the breakout rapidly.

Now, with more and more tourists arriving—a welcome boost to the economy—shop owners see these booklets as a way to maintain the progress the country has made.

At one shop, the manager grabbed a set of booklets and went outside to read them. This piqued the curiosity of two nearby shopkeepers who wanted to know what this was all about. “They were all very welcoming and they too wanted the booklets for their customers,” said one of the volunteers.

The booklet points out: “That disease can spread is not an unknown datum. What may not be known, however, is that contagion is possible during incubation periods— the period before the person shows symptoms and realizes he is sick. Hence safety precautions must be in place at all times to reduce the risk of spreading disease. Implementing the basic guidelines given in this booklet can prevent illness from occurring in the first place.”

Distribution of these booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping out 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

