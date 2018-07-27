FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Promoting Drug-Free Living at the Swiss Bike Day

Say NO to Drugs Switzerland supports Swiss Slow-Up Day initiative at the annual bike day in Brennan.

Bright blue balloons decorated many of the bikes on Slow-Up Day, the family bicycle event in the beautiful town of Brennan, Switzerland, on the shores of Lake Lucerne.

Swiss Slow-Ups are daylong free bicycle events held all over the country. Roads are closed to motorists and thousands of cyclists gather at a designated spot for a leisurely bike tour of the surrounding area.

To help promote the healthy lifestyle that is the theme of the program, the local Say NO to Drugs group set up a booth at the starting point, where they handed out copies of drug education booklets along with wristbands and blue balloons bearing the message “Drug-Free Life.”

Say NO to Drugs uses the Truth About Drugs education initiative of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free.

Drug-Free World partners with civic and nongovernmental organizations. Through its worldwide network of volunteers and partnerships, it has distributed more than 109 million copies of The Truth About Drugs booklets since these were first published in 2006.