Promoting Good Choices in the Community

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Cambridge say “making positive change is in your hands.”

“With The Way to Happiness. if you want to make a difference in your community, there is something you can do,” say the volunteers of the Church of Scientology of Cambridge. They took their campaign to the streets, marching in a recent parade to promote a common-sense moral code they say anyone may use to improve their lives and those of the people around them.



The 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness include such simple concepts as “Take Care of Yourself,” “Love and Help Children,” and “Set a Good Example.” There are also practical tools, such as simple actions anyone may take to improve their relationships with others and a guideline for helping improve one’s potential for success.



In the chapter titled “Happiness,” humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote:

“The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you. Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives. While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.”

The Cambridge volunteers invite anyone wishing to increase their own happiness or to improve the lives of others they care about to read the booklet or watch The Way to Happiness book on film on the Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness. Some 117 million copies have been distributed in 186 nations.