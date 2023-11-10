FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Reaching Out on Veterans Day to Help Prevent Suicides

Citizens Commission of Human Rights reveals the source of the spiraling suicide rates among veterans: the rampant prescription of antipsychotics and antidepressants to our men and women in service

This Veterans Day, Citizens Commission on Human Rights, the mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology, warns veterans and their families of the hidden enemy behind veteran suicides.

Documentary exposes the hidden source of suicides among veterans and those in active service.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, “Every day, some 17 veterans take their own lives.” This is despite nearly 9 million veterans receiving health care services from the VA and the investment of $1.8 billion on research each year.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights advises the VA and Congress to look no further than the black box warning contained on each component of the cocktail of drugs administered to veterans.

And it is not only veterans who are at risk. The Defense Suicide Prevention Office warns the number of suicides across the active-duty military is also on the rise.

To raise awareness that the very “help” provided to our veterans is creating this crisis, CCHR produced a documentary exposing not only the cause but those exploiting and profiting from the fallout: The Hidden Enemy: Inside Psychiatry’s Covert Agenda.

The film documents how the psychiatric industry conspired to infiltrate the military: archival footage that suggests military members were targeted by psychiatry as the perfect control group on which to conduct mind-altering experiments. Former service members and families speak out about the corruption and the mass drugging responsible for soaring suicide rates among veterans.



Warning: This film contains disturbing footage. But anyone with friends or family who are veterans or are serving in the armed services today needs to inform themselves of this hidden enemy and what can be done to combat it. And in doing so, perhaps save a loved one’s life.

The Hidden Enemy: Inside Psychiatry’s Covert Agenda is available in 17 languages on the Scientology Network. Citizens Commission on Human Rights also provides an educator’s package for use by educators, lecturers or members of veterans’ groups who wish to make this information available, form coalitions, or enlighten those in Congress or veterans’ affairs to take action and end the crisis.



