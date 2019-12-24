Representatives from 33 NGOs Meet at the UN in Geneva to Promote Human Rights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Working together to make human rights a reality for all



A two-day conference at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, “Human Rights: Past and Future,” celebrated the 71st anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Human Rights Conference at the Palais des Nations, home of the United Nations Office at Geneva

The initiative was cosponsored by the Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Finland, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Republic of Sierra Leone and Timor-Leste.

The conference was organized by three international NGOs: Fundacion para la Mejora de la Vida, la Cultura y la Sociedad, founded by the Church of Scientology and recognized by the United Nations ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council); the Association for Human Rights and Tolerance nonprofit; and United Planet Foundation. Numerous civil society groups and representatives of different religions participated.

After the introduction given by the diplomats of the cosponsoring countries, Ivan Arjona, President of Fundacion Mejora and the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights, recalled the words of L. Ron Hubbard: “The biggest right there is in human rights is the right to help.” Arjona said, “Only if we allow people to help in an all-inclusive way—without prejudices, without intolerance, but with understanding, love and compassion—only then will we manage to eradicate violations of human rights for all, and therefore restore human dignity to everyone.”

The message of the conference was that in this era of rapid change, with challenges in the field of human rights continuing to grow, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of the United Nations is key to building a culture of peace.

Because the theme of Human Rights Day 2019 was “Youth Standing Up for Human Rights” the conference focused on Youth for Human Rights International, a nonprofit dedicated to educating young people on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights to inspire them to become advocates of tolerance and peace.

Supporting the call for youth to “Stand Up for Human Rights,” 31 speakers participated in three forums at the conference: Human Rights Education, Faith and Human Rights and Best Practices for Human Rights.

Rev. Eric Roux of the Church of Scientology European Office for Public Affairs and Human Rights participated in the Faiths and Human Rights panel, along with representatives of many religions including Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Scientology and Sikhism.



The consensus was that working together has led to improvements in the well-being and dignity of all humanity and must be strengthened and increased. The second day of the conference was dedicated to bringing this about. It was a working group to lay out projects to be carried out over the coming year.



The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights, a human rights not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind.

Its purpose is to provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite individuals, educators, organizations and governmental bodies in the dissemination and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society.

United for Human Rights was founded on the Declaration’s 60th anniversary, in the face of continued worldwide abuses which violate the spirit, intent and Articles of this charter of all human rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. Surveys have found that most people have only a limited understanding of human rights. The Declaration contains the thirty rights that together form the basis of a civilization wherein all people can enjoy the freedoms to which they are entitled, and nations can coexist in peace.