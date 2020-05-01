A Scientology Foundation That Is True to Its Name

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Mejora Foundation and the Church of Scientology of Spain are making life easier for healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses.

Since March 14, Spain has been coping with one of the world’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19, putting tremendous strain on doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers and hospitals.

So, when the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of the Mejora Foundation in Madrid learned that the Hospital Universitario Santa Cristina was in need of supplies, they responded immediately.

They brought them 500 face masks and to show their appreciation they also brought 50 hot meals for the hospital staff.

The Foundation, whose full name is Fundación para la Mejora de la Vida, la Cultura y la Sociedad (Foundation for Improving Life, Culture and Society), which achieved consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) last year, mobilizes Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Spain to provide help to healthcare and emergency workers who are under such pressure in these trying times.



One point they emphasize wherever they go is the importance of prevention. The Church of Scientology has created a How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well.

With the motto “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is now available in 20 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.







