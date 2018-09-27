FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out With Practical Help

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Canadian Continental Cavalcade travels through Ontario.

With its mission to bring unconditional help to communities across the nation, the Canadian Continental Volunteer Ministers Cavalcade has been touring through Ontario since March.

Founded by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in the mid 1970s, the Volunteer Minister (VM) program was designed to provide practical Scientology tools and indiscriminate help wherever needed in an often cynical and cruel world. Volunteer Ministers furnish emergency relief when natural and manmade disasters strike. Scientology Churches and Mission VMs reach out throughout their local areas, and Volunteer Ministers Continental Cavalcades and Goodwill Tours set up large pavilions from which they bring help to communities the world over.

One of the most popular services at the tent is Scientology assists—techniques developed by Mr. Hubbard to improve communication with the body, thereby addressing the emotional and spiritual factors that can worsen or prolong unwanted aches and pains and physical conditions.

Over the past several months, the Canadian Continental Cavalcade has visited the cities of Cambridge, Brampton, Kitchener and Waterloo.