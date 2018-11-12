Rock Band Plays an Unexpected Role in Human Rights Education

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rock and roll music group stops in Washington, D.C.,to educate youth on how to protect their basic human rights as a part of their “30 Days 30 Rights” National tour.

Rock for Human Rights (R4HR) is a rock and roll group with a mission: to educate kids about their human rights through music. They are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights with their “30 Days—30 Rights Tour,” hitting 30 cities in 30 days with their message. While they usually perform in clubs or concert halls, on this tour most of their venues are schools.



Rock for Human Rights brought their message to Capitol Hill on their “30 Days 30 Rights“ tour in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Rather than focusing on all that is wrong around the world, Rock for Human Rights seeks to uplift and educate its audience through the power of live music and film,” says R4HR founder and lead singer Wil Seabrook. “The ripple effect of an entire generation of young people educated on their fundamental rights can’t be overstated. Knowledge is the first step to genuine change.”



The D.C. concerts were co-organized by Youth for Human Rights and the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office in Washington, D.C.

“When former first lady Eleonore Roosevelt helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” says Erica Rodgers, National Director for Youth for Human Rights International, “her intention was to have the document taught in all schools, so children would grow up knowing their human rights and respecting the rights of others. But that never happened. Instead, kids were left vulnerable to human rights abuses in a world where they don’t know their own fundamental human rights or how to defend them. We are remedying that by promoting the implementation of human rights education in history and global studies classes.”

In partnership with Youth for Human Rights, Rock for Human Rights uses the power of rock music, social networking, and visual media, especially The Story of Human Rights documentary and 30 public service announcements that illustrate each of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

About Rock for Human Rights:

Rock for Human Rights is a nonprofit dedicated to using engaging videos, live music and lively discussions to inspire and enlighten audiences on their basic human rights. The band partners with Youth for Human Rights International to bring uplifting, engaging human rights education that provides students with concrete steps they can personally take to bring civility, respect and open communication back into every community. For more information on Rock for Human Rights, visit www.rockforhumanrights.org.

About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire youth to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace by educating them on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To learn more visit the Youth for Human Rights website or watch a documentary on how Youth for Human Rights began.