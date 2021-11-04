Safe Halloween Fun Puts the Crowning Touch on ‘Truth About Drugs Week’ in Kansas City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Church of Scientology transformed its parking lot into a family-friendly, safe Halloween celebration to conclude Truth About Drugs Week in Kansas City.



Sunday, October 31, 2021, was not only a beautiful fall day in the Kansas City Crossroads, it was also an afternoon of family fun and an opportunity for parents to ensure the health and safety of their children.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City hosted a free Halloween Family Fun Day in the Church parking lot at 1805 Grand Blvd. Children played in the bouncy house, ventured through the haunted house, decorated cookies, crafted Halloween décor, and took their turn having their faces painted, while visitors young and old enjoyed the on-stage entertainment.

DJ Fresh, a Kansas City favorite, kept the performers coming, and provided non-stop family-friendly tunes to keep the spirit lively. Each of the local performers donated their time to help provide a safe and memorable Halloween for the community, as did others who volunteered with the set-ups and to help the children at the various activities.

“Many parents commenting on how much fun it was, and the children were all smiles,” said Scientology KC spokesperson Bennette Seaman. “I volunteered at the bouncy house, and there was a constant flow of happy children in amazing costumes.”

There was something special for parents too: the KC chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World set up a Truth About Drugs information booth, where they answered questions and provided information and tips on how to help youngsters make the decision to live drug-free.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free educational materials presenting the unvarnished truth about drugs in a youth-friendly format: 14 informational booklets present factual information on the most commonly abused drugs, including marijuana, alcohol, heroin, LSD, synthetic and party drugs, pain killers, meth, cocaine, prescription drugs and crack.

“Drug abuse is a serious problem here in KC and throughout the country,” said Emma Ashton, social reform coordinator of the Kansas City Church of Scientology. “We will keep making the facts about drugs available to our community. When people understand the dangers of drugs, they are far less likely to abuse them, and that results in saved lives.”

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support Foundation for a Drug-Free World and make its educational materials available free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to handle the drug-abuse epidemic. After extensive social research, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard called drugs “the single most destructive element present in our current culture.”

In its commitment to provide safe family fun, once again this year, the Church of Scientology of Kansas City will host a free Winter Wonderland, December 18–25. To find out more or volunteer time and energy at the event, contact Bennette Seaman at (816) 753-6590 or bennette.seaman@scientology.net.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.





