Saluting International Tea Day with “Meet a Scientologist” on the Scientology Network

Scientologists Masao Oyaizu and Yuki Mori are on a mission to preserve and share a cherished part of Japanese culture—the tradition of green tea.

In honor of International Tea Day, celebrated for the first time last year, the Church of Scientology International invites anyone from tea aficionados to those who know nothing about the beverage to watch an episode of Meet a Scientologist featuring green tea entrepreneurs Masao Oyaizu and Yuki Mori.

According to the United Nations, which directed May 21 to be International Tea Day beginning in 2020, tea is consumed more than any other drink but water. And tea production and processing constitute the main source of livelihood for millions of families.

In this episode of Meet a Scientologist, viewers meet Masao Oyaizu, who was born in the shadow of Mount Fuji in Shizuoka City—an area known for producing the highest quality green tea leaves in Japan. Raised in the family business, Masao learned to grow green tea leaves the old-fashion way. As the tradition of the tea ceremony was replaced by the convenience of bottled green tea, Masao blended his talents with Yuki Mori. Together, they infused an ancient tradition with modern flair.



Out of this unique pairing grew their 17-layer green tea cake and signature gold leaf green tea gelato, popular with tourists and a social media sensation. Today their company, Oyaizu Seicha International Japanese Tea, is recognized world over as a purveyor of green tea and mouthwatering green tea desserts—with distribution across England, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States.



