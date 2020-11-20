FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientologists@Home: Creativity Knows No Bounds

How to remain cheerful despite restrictions to contain the pandemic? Three Scientologists share their secret with visitors to the Scientology website. It’s the joy of creating.

In Johannesburg, South Africa, turning unfinished ceramics into unique works of art while at home is what puts a smile on Gaye’s face. She creates colorful creatures in a traditional African style.

Gaye’s colorful creations

In Kaohsiung, Taiwan, graphic artist Yen-Hua lets the camera roll while he materializes a giant panda for all to see. Pen and ink is the medium he uses to brighten his mood.



Yen Hua’s expressive pen and ink drawing

Phoenix, a young singer-songwriter in Los Angeles, California, derives pleasure from her a capella musical creations.

Phoenix’s lilting melodies

All three are applying “The Joy of Creating” by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard:





“Force yourself to smile and you’ll soon stop frowning.

Force yourself to laugh and you’ll soon find something to laugh about.

Wax enthusiastic and you’ll very soon feel so.

A being causes his own feelings.

The greatest joy there is in life is creating.

Splurge on it!”





Their videos are available on Scientology/Daily Connect, a resource created as part of a program to ensure everyone makes it through the pandemic safe and well. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.



To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available in 21 languages on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

Since May, Scientologists have distributed 5 million copies of these educational booklets in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe.