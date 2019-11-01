FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Celebrates Religious Freedom With a Special Sunday Service



The Church of Scientology Nashville held a special service to observe Religious Freedom Day and educate those attending on the importance of that right.

Always active in the Nashville interfaith community, Rev. Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology, held a special Sunday service to mark International Religious Freedom Day. “Without freedom of religion or freedom of thought, freedom itself cannot exist,” he said.

An essential part of religious freedom is understanding and that depends on the exchange of information. “We’ve always opened our doors to anyone who is curious about Scientology to help them understand,” he said. “That is truly what Scientology is all about: Understanding.”

International Religious Freedom Day, October 27, commemorates the passing of the Religious Freedom Act of 1998, which established the office of the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom and highlighted America’s responsibility for guaranteeing Human Right #18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Freedom of Thought and Belief.

To observe the day, students and community members were invited to attend a Sunday Service where Rev. Fesler delivered a special sermon on the importance of religious freedom.

The Nashville Church of Scientology opened in the historic Fall School in 2009. Built in 1898 in a similar style to the city’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, the 36,000-square-foot Church served the area as a public school until 1970. Many original features were preserved, including the hardwood floors, doors and stairwells and eight solid wood pillars capped with iron that support a central three-story atrium.

Those visiting the Church are always welcome to attend Sunday service that begins with a reading of the Creed of the Church of Scientology. The sermon is based on the writings or the playing of one of the recorded lectures of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, and all attending then participate in “group processing”—Scientology spiritual counseling in a group setting.

For more information on the Church of Scientology, its programs and community involvement, or to arrange for a tour or seminar, visit scientology-ccnashville.org.