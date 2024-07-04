FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Churches Celebrate UN Day Against Drug Abuse and a Milestone Achieved by the Drug Prevention Nonprofit They Support

From open houses to information booths and from sports events to musical programs, Scientology Churches and Missions went all out in support of the UN theme for International Day Against Drugs for 2024.

“The evidence is clear: invest in prevention.” That was the UN’s theme for the 2024 International Day Against Drugs. Scientology Churches not only embrace this motto, it is exactly this message that motivates their drug prevention activities throughout the year.



Scientology Churches marked UN Day Against Drug Abuse with open house events to introduce their communities to the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative. From Denmark to Detroit, Milano to Miami, Kaohsiung to Kansas City, and Tokyo to Austin, Texas, Scientology Churches threw open their doors to the community to combat the drug abuse epidemic. They briefed local nonprofits, churches, police and educators on the Foundation’s proven, fact-based drug education and prevention activities. They made the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs educational materials available and offered and scheduled training and workshops for those wishing to provide effective drug prevention programs to their members, congregations, students and families.

As they do every year for this UN Day, Drug-Free World chapters held soccer matches, bicycle and motorbike tours, organized lectures and set up information booths in high-traffic areas to reach young people before dealers do.

But this year, the International Day Against Drugs marked a major milestone: On June 25, a day before the UN Day Against Drug Abuse, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World received its official letter from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs granting consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). This opens the door to the Foundation’s sharing its decades of experience and expertise in drug prevention and its drug education materials and programs by participating in events and conferences at the UN in Geneva, Vienna and New York and organizing conferences to share expertise gained in decades of effective drug education and prevention in countries around the world.

“We congratulate the Foundation for a Drug-Free World International and its volunteers, partners and supporters around the world,” said Olivia McDuff of the Church of Scientology International Public Affairs Office. “Much has been accomplished. But there is so much more to do. We urge anyone wishing to do something effective to combat the international drug epidemic to visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website or visit your nearest Church of Scientology, where staff will provide you with everything you need.”

For decades, Scientologists have engaged in drug education and prevention in their communities, They are inspired by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”