FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Disaster Response Teams Cope While Continuing COVID-19 Precautions

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are contending with wildfires while maintaining strict protocols for prevention of COVID-19.



Natural disasters continue unchecked in this year of the coronavirus. Disaster response organizations have to see to the safety of volunteers while providing care.



When the RV a family lived in was destroyed by the fire, Volunteer Ministers helped put together furniture for their new home.

Northern California Scientology Volunteer Ministers speak of the red devil sky, reflecting the devastation of the Glass Fire decimating Napa and Sonoma counties. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta Counties. And the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning of critical wildfire weather conditions for portions of the greater Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains from 1 p.m. Thursday, October 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 2.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers responding to the fires apply the basic principles of prevention as outlined in the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website: The correct use of masks and gloves, handwashing, disinfection protocols, and isolation at the first sign of illness.



Volunteer Ministers are taking part in a fire-alert team to notify residents by phone ahead of time with orders from officials related to evacuations and needed precautions.

They distribute food and drinks to food banks.

They provide emotional and spiritual care calls.

They connect children and seniors with first responders, medical staff and other essential workers by having them write letters and thank you notes and making sure the letters arrive.

Any Volunteer Minister wishing to help should contact their local Church of Scientology or email Volunteer Ministers’ headquarters: disasterresponse@volunteerministers.org.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”













