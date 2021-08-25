FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Haiti Disaster Response: Helping Those Affected by the August 14 Earthquake



More than a week since the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, the country is still in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

With the death toll at 2,200 and some 12,000 suffering injuries from the 7.2 magnitude 14 August earthquake, Scientology Volunteer Ministers international headquarters in Los Angeles continues to reach out to Volunteer Ministers (VMs) in Haiti to ensure they are okay. They are also connecting them with VM teams who are providing relief in their neighborhoods and in the region most heavily affected by the quake and its numerous aftershocks.

A team of Haiti Volunteer Ministers heads out to provide relief in Les Cayes, a city heavily impacted by the August 14 earthquake.

They have also arranged for search and rescue specialists who are trained Volunteer Ministers to arrive in Haiti to join in the effort to locate the more than 300 still missing ten days after the catastrophe.

The Volunteer Ministers on the ground are helping with the cleanup and providing Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that address the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma.

The country is in desperate need of help. If you can assist in any way, contact Volunteer Ministers headquarters.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.



A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is, no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”



