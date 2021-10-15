FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help in the Reconstruction of a School in Haiti



In St. Louis du Sud, Scientology Volunteer Ministers helped return the lives of the children closer to normal.

L’Ecole Fraternité de Hatte in St.Louis du Sud, Haiti, may only be one of the estimated 135,500 buildings destroyed by the 14 August earthquake, but the loss of the school has further disrupted the lives of the children who used to attend. So the children were excited when a team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers arrived to clean out what was left of the building so reconstruction could begin.



Masonry workers had already demolished the school, but rubble and other debris littered the foundation.

As soon as the earthquake struck in August, teams of Scientology Volunteer Ministers began their outreach to help the country recover. They provide physical support and training in life skills and Scientology assists, techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that help people overcome the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma.

the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister (in French): “Something can be done about it.”

Youngsters are particularly prone to stress from disasters like these. So while one group of volunteers tackled the cleanup, another team gathered the children and showed them how to help each other feel less worried and more at ease. By the end of the afternoon, not only was the foundation cleaned up, but the children were also laughing and eager to continue using the new skills they had learned.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. A Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response team spent many months in Haiti to help the country recover from the 2010 earthquake. Scientologists also established a center near the epicenter of that temblor, where they trained thousands of Volunteer Ministers. Many of those leading the relief team in Haiti today have continued to serve their communities since then.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers study a series of 19 “tools for life” courses that are available free of charge in 18 languages on the Scientology website.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is, no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”



