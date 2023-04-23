FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Helps Biljana Wake Up Every Day Happy, And That's the Greatest Miracle



What does it mean to be a Scientologist? Find out with the latest episode of “I Am a Scientologist.”

To be a Scientologist is actually an adventure,” says Biljana, a spa owner from Macedonia.

People can come to her spa, relax, and get out of their daily routine. It makes them happy, and that’s what she loves.

Before finding Scientology, Biljana felt so mired in problems she was giving up on her dreams.

“Now … I’m going for my dreams and my dreams are happening,” she says. “I have the power to change things ... the power to make things happen. And I wake up and I’m a happy person. I have my life the way I want it to be and that’s the greatest miracle.”

I Am a Scientologist is an original series on the Scientology Network. It features Scientologists from all walks of life and locations whose lives have been transformed and enriched by the religion.

This episode takes viewers from the studio of a Thai boxing coach in New Zealand to the ice rink where an award-winning figure skater from Mexico practices her routines. And it includes a Swiss golfer, an English author, and an American songwriter.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.